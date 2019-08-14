Project Veritas – Google Whistleblower Goes Public: ‘I Saw Something Dark and Nefarious Going On’

A Google whistleblower has gone public with claims of election manipulation and political bias, according to investigative journalism group Project Veritas, which posted a trove of over 950 documents provided by Google insider Zachary Vorhies, who says he has come forward because he “saw something dark and nefarious going on with the company and I realized that they were going to not only tamper with the elections, but use that tampering with the elections to essentially overthrow the United States.”

Project Veritas has released yet another report about tech giant Google, this time a Google insider named Zachary Vorhies has gone public with claims that Google planned to tamper with U.S. elections. Vorhies turned over a trove of documents to Project Veritas and has reportedly given over 950 documents to the Department of Justice’s Antitrust division.

Vorhies told Project Veritas:

I gave the documents to Project Veritas, I had been collecting the documents for over a year. And the reason why I collected these documents was because I saw something dark and nefarious going on with the company and I realized that there were going to not only tamper with the elections, but use that tampering with the elections to essentially overthrow the United States.

Project Veritas leaked a number of internal Google documents in June which revealed “algorithmic unfairness” in search rankings, now Vorhies is claiming that these documents were widely available to Google employees:

These documents were available to every single employee within the company that was full-time. And so as a fulltime employee at the company, I just searched for some keywords and these documents started to pop up. And so once I started finding one document and started finding keywords for other documents and I would enter that in and continue this cycle until I had a treasure trove and archive of documents that clearly spelled out the system, what they’re attempting to do in very clear language.

The documents provided by Vorhies contain a number of files of concern for conservatives, one of which is called “news black list site for Google Now” which Vorhies alleges is a “blacklist” that restricts certain websites from appearing on news feeds for some Android Google products. The list includes a number of both conservative and leftist websites including newsbusters.org and mediamatters.org. The document states that some sites are added to the list because of a “high user block rate.”

Another document titled “Fringe ranking/classifier: Defining channel quality” compiles a ranking of various news sites by their level of trustworthiness. In the sample ranking showed, the most trusted site appears to the Wall Street Journal while the Next News Network is the least trustworthy ranking just below Alex Jones. Breitbart News is ranked above YouTube commentator Philip DeFranco, the Huffington Post, and The Young Turks, but below Russia Today America and CNN.

Another document titled “Fake news & other fringe: Trashy recap” claims that videos on Google’s platforms are rated by multiple “human raters.” Another internal document labeled “coffee beans” allegedly shows Google employees discussing diversity hiring practices at the firm. An internal thread of communications including with the firm appears to show a discussion about the document between employees, one of whom worries that the document appears to “misrepresent Google’s hiring practices in a way that could raise legal questions…”

Another internal discussion thread appears to show Google employees discussing how best to change the translation of President Trump’s infamous “covfefe” tweet. Vorhies told Project Veritas that he hopes more Google workers come forward to discuss the practices of big tech firms. Vorhies stated:

My message to those that are on the fence is I released the documents. They can go in, they can see everything that Google is doing and then they can see the scale of it. Because I think that there’s a lot of engineers that have a hint that things are wrong, but they don’t understand the colossal scale that it’s at. And so for those people, I say, look at the documents, take the pulse of America, see what’s happening and come and tell the world you know what you already know to be true.

View the full leaked documents at Project Veritas here.

