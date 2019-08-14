U of Georgia Hosts ‘Healthy Masculinity’ Event

The University of Georgia is hosting a “Taco’bout it Tuesday” event that encourages male student to reflect on their masculinity. The university claims its goal is to “provide a supportive space for male-identified students to engage in critical thought” about topics like “the aesthetics of manhood,” while also stating that “gender is a social construct.”

According to a report by The College Fix, the University of Georgia offers several programs that are designed to help students better understand their gender. Many of the programs are aimed specifically at “male-identified” students who are looking to engage in discussions about gender expression.

One such event, “Taco’bout It Tuesday,” offers male students a chance to discuss gender-expression-related topics such as competition, sports, party culture, and the “aesthetics of manhood.”

The university claims on their website that the Taco Tuesday event is a voluntary program that is only open to men and transgender men.

The purpose of EngageMENt Taco’bout It Tuesdays is to provide a supportive space for male-identified students to engage in critical thought across a series of subjects without fear of judgement. We encourage students to attend all six sessions, but attendance is voluntary, and students can join and/or leave the group at any time in the semester. Due to the nature of the deep level discussions, groups will be open to male-identified students only. Sample discussion subjects include: Drinking/party culture, relationships, sexuality, hook-up culture, sports and competition, emotional expression, and the aesthetics of manhood.

The University of Georgia website claims that “gender is a social construct” that influences the way that humans express themselves in their speech, mannerisms, behaviors, and dress.

“It’s easy to confuse sex and gender. Just remember that biological or assigned sex is about biology, anatomy, and chromosomes,” the University of Georgia website reads. “Gender is society’s set of expectations, standards, and characteristics about how men and women are supposed to act.”