According to a report from the BBC, Goldsmiths, University of London announced this week a new initiative designed to fight climate change that involves the banning of all beef products from campus. The initiative also includes a new tax on single-use plastic cups and plans to install solar panels throughout campus.

The effort has been spearheaded by Head Professor Frances Corner, who argues that the new policies align with the college’s enthusiasm for protecting the environment.

“Though I have only just arrived at Goldsmiths, it is immediately obvious that our staff and students care passionately about the future of our environment and that they are determined to help deliver the step change we need to cut our carbon footprint drastically and as quickly as possible,” Corner said in a short comment to the BBC this week. “Declaring a climate emergency cannot be empty words.”

“I truly believe we face a defining moment in global history and Goldsmiths now stands shoulder to shoulder with other organisations willing to call the alarm and take urgent action to cut carbon use,” she added.

The BBC report highlights a recent scientific theory that suggests that the production of beef products causes harm to the environment. Scientists argue that animals like pigs and chickens are better for the environment because the production of their food products produces less methane gas.

