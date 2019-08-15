University of Texas Instructor Alex Wild: Republicans Want ‘Ethnic Cleansing’

A curator at the University of Texas at Austin Biodiversity Center, who also teaches classes, defended his claims that Republicans desire an “ethnic cleansing” in a tweet this week.

The tweet, which was highlighted this week by Campus Reform, was made in defense to a tweet that instructor and curator Alex Wild made back in 2017. This week, Wild defended his original claim that Republicans want an ethnic cleansing.

“Trump’s “security” plans are terrible for actual security. But pretty good if ethnic cleansing is the real goal,” Wild wrote in the original tweet. “These people are Nazis.”

Wild doubled down on the claim this week, arguing that the right’s “public messaging” indicates that his initial claim was true.

“Shortly after Trump took office, I noted that Republicans were preparing an ethnic cleansing,” Wild wrote. “Now, in 2019, I stand by that statement. Their thin, panicky public denials stand in stark contrast to their public messaging. And to the growing body count.”

Professor Alex Wild teaches entomology at the University of Texas at Austin. For the uninitiated, entomology refers to the study of insects.