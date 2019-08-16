Amazon’s Warehouse Propaganda Project Backfires Completely

Amazon’s “FC Ambassadors” program, designed to spread positive messages about the company on social media, has appeared to backfire on the e-commerce giant as a thread about working conditions at Amazon fulfillment centers went viral.

A recent report from Business Insider outlines how Amazon’s “Fulfillment Center Ambassadors” program has backfired spectacularly on the company. The Amazon FC Ambassadors are warehouse workers who were asked to share their experiences about working at Amazon with the world via Twitter. Amazon stated at the time “It’s important that we do a good job of educating people about the actual environment inside our fulfillment centers.”

The project was designed as a response to reports of poor working conditions at Amazon warehouses, with workers responding to people posting negatively about Amazon and tweeting about their daily work routines. Twitter users Diana Wilde responded to a recent tweet from the Amazon News account which invited followers to tour a fulfillment center and “see what our warehouses are really like.”

Wilde stated: “Really like? cause your workers are liars? you’re not going to convince the working class that everything is fine by telling us where to avert our eyes, we already know what it’s really like. why don’t you really treat your workers better, you can afford it.” This resulted in a number of responses from Amazon FC Ambassadors.

Amazon FC Ambassador Dylan replied: “Everything is fine, I don’t think there is anything wrong with the money I make or the way I am treated at work.” Ambassador Rafael added: “It’s a lot of physical work but I believe that associates are not treated less.” Twitter users were not convinced, with one accusing the ambassadors of writing “propaganda for amazon with fake Twitter accounts.”

Users began to question if some of the FC Ambassador accounts were even real, noting that the account had at times changed hands. For example, one account previously linked to a worker named Michelle was not being used by a worker called Rafael:

Hi. I am Michelle. I am a pick ambassador and trainer at BFI4 in Kent, WA. If you have any questions about what it is like to work at an FC feel free to ask me. I am passionate about my family, and love to cook, bake and garden. It gives me peace. pic.twitter.com/ihaK3Jd9tr — Rafael – Amazon FC Ambassador 📦 (@AmazonFCRafael) August 21, 2018

thank you to amazon for employing 19 year old grandma Rafael, who is 100% real pic.twitter.com/yDJds0VXcD — pierre menard (@PierreMenard) August 15, 2019

Users then realized that it is easy to impersonate an Amazon FC Ambassador simply by changing their Twitter display name. They then mocked the company with their own fake ambassador posts:

Hi, fc ambassador here, I used to want to kill myself all the time, but now I only want to do so when not at work! I absolutely not being forced to tweet this. I love amazon and I can go home whenever I want as well as use the bathroom! — Mr. Amazon FC Ambassador (@shitfisted) August 15, 2019

Amazon FC Ambassador 📦: Hi I’m Kyle and I work at an Amazon Fulfillment Center and I love it. We don’t get pee breaks so I’ve gotten used to using diapers and my god, they’re so comfortable. Also I have grandkids even though I have the profile pic of a 20 year old and- — Jose (@mrharmonia) August 16, 2019

Amazon is treating me well. At no time have I been beaten for my slow work speed. Any reports to the contrary are rumors only. These injuries are my own fault for stepping in front of the Happiness Forklift. I must go now. Say hello to my children for me. — Steven – Amazon FC Ambassador 📦 (@antipoetry) August 15, 2019

An Amazon spokesperson commented on the fake accounts stating:

FC ambassadors are employees who work in our FCs and share facts based on their personal experience. It’s important that we do a good job educating people about the actual environment inside our fulfillment centers, and the FC ambassador program is a big part of that along with the FC tours we provide. Thousands of guests across the world have come to see for themselves what it’s like to work inside one of our FCs. If you haven’t visited, we recommend it.

