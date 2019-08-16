NC State Vice Chancellor Mike Mullen Resigns After Calling GOP ‘Neo-Nazis,’ ‘KKK’

North Carolina State University (NC State) Vice Chancellor Mike Mullen has reportedly resigned after referring to the Republican Party as the Party of “Neo-Nazis” and “the KKK.”

“But, now the GOP is the party of the NRA, neo-Nazis, the KKK, and all manner of Alt-right crazies,” tweeted NC State vice chancellor Mike Mullen to Turning Point USA founder and executive director Charlie Kirk. “You have betrayed your history.” Mullen, whose tweet had been in response to one of Kirk’s tweets from May of last year, appears to have since deleted his Twitter account.

On Thursday, the Students for Trump Twitter account posted screenshots highlighting other purported tweets sent by Mullen.

.@NCState’s very own Vice Chancellor Mike Mullen (@NCSU_MikeMullen) has been calling Trump supporters and the GOP a bunch of Nazis, KKK members, and much more. What say you, @NCState? pic.twitter.com/od42CHZDqN — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) August 15, 2019

“Let’s use Executive Order to nullify the 2nd [Amendment],” said Mullen in one purported tweet. “Get guns off the streets. Period.”

In another apparent tweet, Mullen described his frustration while eavesdropping on so-called “rednecks” as they discussed their thoughts on “democratic mobs and violence.”

“Sitting in the Renaissance Lounge, working, listening to three redneck businessmen discussing democratic mobs and violence,” tweeted Mullen. “Lots of coded language. #bloodboiling.”

The university’s College Republicans student group responded to the vice chancellor in a statement, requesting Mullen’s resignation over his “continued insolence and insulting rhetoric.”

Attached here is our statement regarding insulting comments made by NC State's Vice-Chancellor @NCSU_MikeMullen. pic.twitter.com/cjyKccVIab — College Republicans at NC State (@NCSUCRs) August 15, 2019

“Targeted rhetoric that compares Conservatives and Republicans on NC State’s Campus to ‘neo-nazis,’ ‘alt-right crazies,’ and ‘KKK members’ has no place in the university system,” said the College Republicans at NC State.

“Mr. Mullen’s comments have affixed Republican students to society’s most egregious and reprehensible groups, thus widening the gap of political divisiveness and creating an unsafe environment for all students,” added the student group.

NC State announced on Thursday that Mullen has resigned from his position as vice chancellor, and that his last day will be August 16, according to a report by Spectrum News.

The university did not immediately respond to Breitbart News’ request for comment.

