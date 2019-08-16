SUNY Women’s Studies Staffer: Milking Cows Is ‘Sexual Assault’

A new research paper published last week by a staff member of the women’s studies department at SUNY Brockport makes the case that the dairy industry’s production process involves the “rape” and “sexual assault” of cows.

The research article’s author, Mackenzie April, is in charge of social media for the women’s studies department at the college.

The article makes the case that the milk production process involves both “rape” and “sexual assault,” which occur, according to April, during the insemination and milking process, respectively.

A few brief examples include rape or sexual assault, nonconsensual hormone treatments, and emotional trauma related to pregnancy. Dairy cows are forcibly impregnated, or raped, in order to constantly produce milk for humans to consume. This is not to say that male cows (bulls) do not undergo similar pain and anguish. They struggle, they die, and they cry for help the same ways a dairy cow does. However, it is the biological differentiation that determines their life journey, similar to the way these biological differences will indicate how human beings will be socialized and treated throughout their lifetime.

The research was published by a journal started at SUNY Brockport called Dissenting Voices. The journal, which is a collaboration between students at different levels of their education leading to doctorate programs, was created to give students an opportunity to reflect and expand upon the lessons they’ve learned in their courses.

