Poll: College Students Prefer Socialist Bernie Sanders over Other Candidates

A new poll reveals that college students prefer socialist candidates like Bernie Sanders over more moderate alternatives.

According to a poll by Chegg and College Pulse, socialist candidates are polling the highest with college students. Senator Bernie Sanders came out on top in the most recent poll, receiving 29 percent of the total vote. Senator Elizabeth Warren received 22 percent of the vote.

The poll, which only tracked Democratic primary contenders, involved 1,500 college students. Former Vice President Joe Biden received just 10 percent of the vote. Mayor Pete Buttigieg received nine percent of the vote.

College Pulse CEO Terren Klein told The Hill that presidential candidates should consider the interests of college students. “If you’re trying to connect with college students, you should really be focusing on what issues are important to them,” he said.

Breitbart News reported in November 2017 on a study published by the Washington Post that detailed recent trends in student opinion. The study, which was conducted by Bucknell University Political Science Professor Chris Ellis, revealed that a majority of left-leaning college students said that colleges should censor speech that made them or others feel “unsafe.”