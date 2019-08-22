University of Kentucky Apologizes for Staff Mocking, Slow-Walking Application for Conservative Club

The University of Kentucky has apologized for a series of internal emails that revealed that their staffers conspired to block the formation of a Young America’s Foundation chapter.

According to a press release from the Young America’s Foundation (YAF), officials at the University of Kentucky allegedly conspired to block the formation of a chapter of the YAF. In a series of emails that were obtained via a public records request, two University of Kentucky staffers mocked the conservative group for its values.

“They are going to be mad they waited forever and I denied them whoops,” one email from Caitlyn Walsh, the assistant director of student organizations and activities read. “Oh jesus tap dancing christ,” another staffer said in an email response to one of the student group’s values, which was written into the organization’s constitution.

University of Kentucky spokesperson Jay Blanton apologized for the behavior of the staffers in a statement to The College Fix. Blanton claims that the conservative student organization was approved by the university after they submitted all the proper paperwork.

“At the same time, though, we want to apologize for some of the conversations that occurred around this process. We have taken steps to ensure that it does not occur again,” Blanton said in the brief statement. “We are reinforcing with all of our staff the importance of using appropriate language that does not inadvertently create any misperceptions regarding the work we are doing and the seriousness with which all of our staff members do it.”

The YAF has requested an apology from the staff members that mocked them in the private email conversation and subsequently delayed their university recognition.

Here is the official statement by @UK_YAF on the efforts of University of Kentucky administrators' secret efforts to refuse recognition to the UK YAF Chapter. Story below 👇https://t.co/f6ADrbw4EE pic.twitter.com/UdilhtVNB1 — YAFreedom (@Y_A_Freedom) August 15, 2019

