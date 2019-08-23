Report: Lori Loughlin Thought All Rich People Bribed Colleges

A new report suggests that Hollywood actress Lori Loughlin refused to plead guilty for her alleged role in the “Varsity Blues” college admissions bribery scandal because she thought that all rich people bribed colleges in exchange for their children’s admission.

An anonymous source told People Magazine this week that Full House actress Lori Loughlin refused to plead guilty for her alleged decision to bribe the University of Southern California in exchange for her daughter’s admission because she believed that all wealthy Americans engaged in the practice.

“She honestly didn’t think what she was doing was any different than donating money for a library or athletic field,” the source said. “That’s the crux of why she pleaded not guilty.”

“Lori is remorseful, and she has definite regrets,” the source added. “She’s embarrassed and hurt, and she knows that her reputation has been ruined for life. But she also believes the allegations against her aren’t true.”

Breitbart News has reported extensively on the Varsity Blues college bribery scandal. Lori Loughlin and her husband were charged after a federal investigation revealed that the couple paid the University of Southern California $500,000 to admit their two daughters. As a part of the alleged scheme, Loughlin had her daughters pose with rowing equipment as part of a fake athletic profile. Loughlin’s daughters were admitted as crew recruits even though they had never rowed competitively prior to enrolling at the University of Southern California.

Breitbart News reported that Loughlin’s oldest daughter, Olivia Jade, was partying on a yacht owned by USC’s board of trustees chairman Rick Caruso when the scandal broke.