One Dead in Coastal Carolina University’s Second Shooting This Year

One person died on Saturday morning in the second shooting this year at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina.

According to a local news report, one person died on Saturday morning at Coastal Carolina University. The local coroner’s office identified the victim as 24-year-old Jamarr White, a resident of Conway, South Carolina.

Gunshot victim at Founders Dr Circle K Gas Station. Suspect left area in Red Dodge Charger. Students avoid the area. Police are on scene. — Coastal Carolina U. (@CCUChanticleers) August 24, 2019

The university encouraged students to stay away from the area of the shooting in a tweet that was sent early on Saturday morning. “Gunshot victim at Founders Dr Circle K Gas Station. Suspect left area in Red Dodge Charger. Students avoid the area. Police are on scene,” the university wrote in a tweet. The university acknowledged in a subsequent tweet that the victim was not a student.

Local news reported in February on a four-hour police standoff that took place at one of Coastal Carolina’s off-campus housing locations. The Campus Walk Apartments, which are located just a mile away from Coastal Carolina’s main campus, houses students from the university. One student was returning to her apartment from the campus gym when she heard gunfire. Coastal Carolina University police officers evacuated all residents before diffusing the standoff.

Coastal Carolina University has a history of off-campus shootings. In March 2016, the university told students to stay inside due to an altercation at an off-campus residential facility. One person died in the shooting.

Shooting occurred at off campus housing. The cove and up residents stay inside. — Coastal Carolina U. (@CCUChanticleers) May 2, 2016

Coastal Carolina University urged students to stay inside in November 2015 after another shooting took place near campus.

Shooting incident near Technology Blvd. Blue in color pick up truck seen leaving the area towards Singleton Ridge Rd. Please stay inside. — Coastal Carolina U. (@CCUChanticleers) November 5, 2015

