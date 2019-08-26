Court to Hold Hearing on PragerU Lawsuit Against Google for YouTube Censorship

PragerU has announced that its case against Google and YouTube over claims of online censorship will be heard in court on Tuesday.

PragerU has announced that on August 27, 2019, it will be appearing before the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in a lawsuit against Google and YouTube over the censorship of PragerU videos on the platform. PragerU, founded by conservative radio host Dennis Prager, produces short educational videos on conservative ideals and history.

PragerU has faced censorship from YouTube on a number of occasions, with the group’s videos being placed behind age rating warnings and videos discussing the ten commandments being placed under YouTube’s “restricted” mode. During a Senate committee hearing in July, Prager discussed the restricted ten commandment video telling Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN): “So — we have a solution, we’ll put up [a video] without ‘thou shalt not murder’ in it. I feel like I’m in a Monty Python skit here, when [a Google executive] says something like that.”

Prager continued: “The only possible explanation for all of this is they don’t like PragerU, because we’re a very, very influential conservative voice touching a lot of lives,” Prager added: “There is no other explanation. If [videos] cannot be seen by any family that restricts pornography and violence, if no school can see it — if no library can show it, that’s a very serious restriction. Especially given that our target audience is young people. So they’re depriving us of the very people that we most want to touch with our message.”

PragerU announced its hearing before the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in a tweet, stating that the lawsuit pertains to the restriction of over 200 PragerU videos on YouTube:

WE'RE GOING TO COURT! This Tuesday we will be going to the Ninth Circuit Court in our lawsuit against Google & YouTube for restricting over 200 PragerU videos. The mainstream media continues to ignore this historic case – will they cover the upcoming hearing on Tuesday? pic.twitter.com/bADFEwxXw6 — PragerU (@prageru) August 24, 2019

The tweet states that the mainstream media has ignored the historic case and asks will they cover the hearing on Tuesday. Whether the mainstream media does or not, Breitbart News will indeed be following and reporting on the hearing. PragerU plans to release information about the hearing via its Facebook page.

A recent report from investigative journalism group Project Veritas claims that leaked internal Google documents shows a Google employee and a member of a Google “transparency-and-ethics” group calling conservative and libertarian commentators such as Dennis Prager, Ben Shapiro, and Jordan Peterson, “Nazis.” The email was sent as part of internal communications between the Google “transparency-and-ethics” group and suggests that content published by PragerU, Jordan Peterson, and Ben Shapiro should be removed from the “suggestion feature.”

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or email him at lnolan@breitbart.com