Boston University’s Online MBA Program Is $30,000 Cheaper than On Campus

Tuition for Boston University’s new online MBA program is $30,000 cheaper than its on-campus alternative, partially based on the fact that the online MBA program strips away all electives, leaving the five core modules of an MBA degree.

According to a report by Inside Higher Ed, Boston University is offering a new online MBA program that costs substantially less than its on-campus alternative.

The reason for the cost difference isn’t attributable to the required housing costs for the on-campus program. The drastic difference in tuition costs between the two programs is a result of the fact that the online MBA program features no electives. Instead, students will simply focus on the core business courses that are required to complete the MBA degree.

Boston University’s online MBA was designed primarily for working professionals, a category of students that the university calls “global learners.” Students enrolled in the online program will not even be permitted to take an elective. Instead, they will focus on the five core “modules” that comprise a standard MBA program.

The new online degree, on the other hand, offers an opportunity to remake the curriculum from the get-go — and to strip away everything that doesn’t fit. The curriculum is made up of modules in each of the five aforementioned competencies — period.

Susan Fournier, the dean of Boston University’s School of Business, believes that their new MBA program will be compatible with the schedules of working professionals around the world.

“We’re differentiating our programs more,” said Susan Fournier, Questrom’s dean. “At the same time, we’re launching a program for the global online segment, having the most innovative and customized offering to meet their needs. We’re doubling down to improve the on-campus M.B.A., emphasizing and creating more value in the things you will get in that degree that you won’t have online.”

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for the latest trends in academia.