Harvard Law School Launches Clinic to Defend Animal Rights

According to a report by The College Fix, Harvard Law School recently launched an Animal Law and Policy Clinic that will be dedicated to defending animal rights. Harvard Law School students who are accepted into the clinic will act as student lawyers, acting as advocates for policies that protect animal rights.

Katherine Meyer, the head of the clinic at Harvard, argues that the clinic’s work will help to reduce the levels of animal exploitation that are taking place in American society.

“They are exploited in many areas of our society, their habitats are being destroyed, and they need a human voice to stand up for them and protect their interests in the courts, legislatures, regulatory sphere, and public domain,” Meyer said in a short interview with The College Fix. “Animals suffer greatly for our benefit — and they also provide us much joy, comfort, and aesthetic pleasure.”

Meyer claims that animal law has become an increasingly popular area of the law that is typically not addressed in American law schools. “The program was started in recognition of the burgeoning field of animal law and the need to train law students in how to advocate for all animal species, whether in captivity or in the wild, especially as wild habitats decline and climate change takes its toll on the lives and futures of many animal species, both large and small,” Meyer explained.

In April 2018, Breitbart News reported on a lawsuit in which PETA argued that a monkey in Indonesia held copyright on a photo that was orchestrated by wildlife photographer David Slater. Slater permitted the monkey to play with his camera while he snapped photos with a remote device. An appeals court ruled in favor of the human photographer.

