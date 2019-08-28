Indiana University Southeast Tells Students to Say ‘Ouch’ When Offended

Indiana University Southeast is instructing its students to say “ouch!” when they are offended by someone’s language.

According to a report by Campus Reform, an instructional guide from Indiana University Southeast tells students to say “ouch” when they are offended. The university’s website provides six potential responses for those that are faced with offensive speech. The last response simply says that offended persons should say “ouch!” to indicate that they have been hurt by someone else’s words.

A guide for the “Ouch!” program explains that it was designed in response to the belief that many choose to remain silent in the face of offensive language. The guide intends to teach readers how they can respond to offensive speech in a productive and non-confrontational manner.

“Staying silent in the face of demeaning comments, stereotypes or bias allows these attitudes and behaviors to thrive,” the document reads. “This undermines our ability to create an inclusive workplace where all employees are welcomed, treated with respect and able to do their best work. Yet, most employees and leaders who want to speak up don’t know how. So we say nothing.” The guide actually encourages readers to assume that others, even those that have offended them, have good intent. “So how DO you speak up against stereotypes and demeaning comments without putting somebody down? Well, there are lots of ways you can speak up and we’ll practice several of them,” the guide reads. “It’s all in how you approach it – the key is to Assume Good Intent. And that’s our first technique for speaking up, Assume Good Intent and Explain Impact.” The “Ouch!” program costs almost $700 and is designed for use by schools and businesses.

