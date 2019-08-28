Pro-China Propaganda Site Caters to Chinese Students in America

A report published by the New Yorker this week highlights an online publication catering to Chinese students at American universities that features pro-China propaganda.

College Daily sometimes casts its heat and light on unsuspecting private citizens. In 2017, after a Chinese student named Yang Shuping delivered a commencement speech at the University of Maryland, in which she praised “the fresh air of free speech” that she had found in America, College Daily published an article called “Maryland University Chinese Student Suspected of Shaming China in Her Graduation Speech,” which was widely aggregated by Chinese media. Yang became the target of Internet bullying and deleted her personal Web site and social-media accounts. (“Shaming China” is something of a buzz phrase at College Daily: as of February, it had appeared on the site more than a hundred and forty-five times.)

College Daily receives one million visitors per day. It has 1.6 million followers on the popular Chinese social media platform, WeChat. In 2017, WeChat’s parent company, the tech conglomerate Tencent, invested in the publication.