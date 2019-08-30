Clemson Police to Monitor Social Media for Threats During Georgia Tech Football Game

The Clemson University Police will be analyzing thousands of social media posts during an upcoming football game against Georgia Tech.

According to a local news report, the Clemson University police force will be monitoring social media during an upcoming football game between Clemson and Georgia Tech.

The new monitoring program, which was devised, in part, by police chief Greg Mullen, will search social media for violent language. A team of student monitors will scour social media for words like “kill” or mentions of guns and weapons.

Andrew Pyle, Clemson’s Division of Public Safety Faculty Fellow, argues that the new strategy could potentially prevent an attack from taking place. “We have reached a point where people are tending to share everything online. So, for better or worse, if something’s happening, there’s probably something about it online,” Pyle said.

Mullen referenced recent studies that suggest that mass shooters frequently post warnings on social media. In many cases, shooters explicitly mention their violent plans on social media or in videos on platforms like YouTube.

“There’s a lot of evidence that demonstrates that people engage in mass casualty attacks, or other types of targeted violence, have either communicated or had activity over social media,” Mullen argued.

A team of 25 to 30 students will analyze social media networks on the day of the football game. They will work directly with Pyle to detect potential threats.

Breitbart News reported in 2016 that 500 American police departments use social media surveillance technology to gather information on locals.