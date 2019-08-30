Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s Own Account Hacked

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey had his twitter account hacked earlier today, with the hackers posting a string of racial messages and a false report of a bomb threat before he regained control of his account.

“A flurry of offensive messages including racial slurs were posted on Dorsey’s Twitter page” reported Sky News. The tweets have since been taken down by Twitter.

Some of the tweets posted while the account was hacked included “aqua up in this b****,” “Hitler is innocent,” “plugwalking to bed,” and “#ChucklingSquad get it trending for the Twitter password,” a possible reference to the group that hacked Dorsey’s account.

Dorsey’s hacked account, which had 4.2 million followers, also urged followers to follow another account, redacted by Sky News, “or Twitter HQ is blowing up.”

“Intel is there a bomb at Twitter HQ #ChucklingHella #ChucklingSquad.”

In a post on its official comms page, Twitter said it would investigate the incident.

“We are aware that @jack was compromised and we are investigating the incident,” said Twitter.

Twitter users have the option of using two-factor authentication to protect their accounts from hackers. Much like similar systems used by other platforms, users who have this feature enabled receive a code sent to their mobile phone when they try to log in.

“Login verification is an extra layer of security for your Twitter account. Instead of only entering a password to log in, you’ll also enter a code which is sent to your mobile phone,” explains Twitter on its website. “This verification helps make sure that you, and only you, can access your account.”

