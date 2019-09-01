University of Kansas Faculty Wants ‘Bastion of Bigotry’ Chick-fil-A Banned from Campus

The faculty council at the University of Kansas is calling for the removal of Chick-fil-A from campus by arguing that the company is a “bastion of bigotry.”

According to a local news report, a group of faculty members at the University of Kansas are upset about chicken sandwiches. More specifically, they are upset with the Chick-fil-A restaurant on their campus, which was recently moved to a more prominent location.

Dan Cathy, the CEO of Chick-fil-A, was the subject of widespread criticism by leftists in 2012 when he came out against same-sex marriage legislation. “We’re inviting God’s judgment on our nation when we shake our fist at him and say we know better than you as to what constitutes a marriage,” Cathy said in 2012. “And I pray God’s mercy on our generation that has such a prideful, arrogant attitude that thinks we have the audacity to redefine what marriage is all about.”

Now, a letter from the faculty council at the University of Kansas makes the case that Chick-Fil-A’s values are incompatible with those held by the university. They specifically state their concern that the new Chick-fil-A location is near the university’s first gender-neutral bathrooms.

Despite our denouncements and the university’s own moves to increase the campus’s diversity, equity, and inclusion, KU granted Chick-fil-A, a bastion of bigotry, a prime retail location in the heart of our campus. The Union houses spaces that the KU community designates as safe and accepting—not least of which are the Office of Multicultural Affairs and the Center for Sexual & Gender Diversity. When the Memorial Union was first built, it featured segregated dining facilities. Over the past few decades, however, the building has become a crucial part of student life, accommodating dozens of student organizations and offices—all functioning to create an environment of academic, cultural, political, and social engagement for all KU students, staff and faculty, as well as numerous visitors to our campus. The Union was one of the first places on campus to incorporate gender inclusive bathrooms for the comfort and validation of the experiences and range of identities of the people who walk our halls. The arrival of Chick-fil-A in this building is insulting, counterproductive, and unacceptable.

Breitbart News reported in March that Cynthia Newman, the dean of the Rider College of Business, resigned from her position in protest of the university’s treatment of Chick-fil-A. Rider had previously announced that it would be banning Chick-Fil-A from campus due to the chain’s Christian values.

