Far-Left Reddit Community Posts Guide to Locating Trump Donors

A far-left subreddit known for attracting posts encouraging acts of political violence has posted a guide to locating individuals who donated to President Trump.

Subreddits are user-created communities that operate along similar lines to Facebook groups. This particular subreddit, started by far-left users and named “Fuckthealtright,” has a history of attracting violent threats.

In August, Breitbart News reported on a compilation of violent threats from left-wing Reddit users, in which the subreddit featured prominently. Until recently, the subreddit’s homepage featured a banner encouraging users to “bash the fash” — a call to physically attack alleged “fascists.”

Moderators of the subreddit have now pinned a guide to locating Trump donors on the subreddit’s front page, ensuring that any visitors to “Fuckthealtright” will see the post. The guide uses public FEC data to expose the personal addresses and occupations of Trump donors.

Now a subreddit known for attracting violent threats against Trump supporters also hosts a guide to locating Trump supporters. Here are some of the posts that have previously appeared on “Fuckthealtright”:

Breitbart News has reached out to Reddit for comment.

