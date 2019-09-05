Poll: 73 Percent of GOP Students Self-Censor to Protect Grades

A new poll reveals that an overwhelming majority of conservative college students self-censor in the classroom in order to protect their grades. 73 percent of students self-identified as “strong Republican” censor their beliefs in class fearing backlash from leftist professors.

According to a new poll by College Pulse, a majority of conservative students are hiding their political views in the classroom. The survey asked students to respond to the following question: “Have you ever withheld your political views in class for fear that your grades would suffer?”

73 percent of students who self-identified as “strong Republican” agreed that they censor their own political beliefs in the classroom in order to protect their grades.

The survey, which was highlighted this week by the College Fix, offered student respondents a chance to elaborate on their experience with political discrimination in the classroom.

One student who participated in the survey said that he started censoring his conservative worldview after his friend received a poor grade on an essay that argued in favor of a border wall. “When writing papers for gen ed classes? Absolutely. I know a guy who chose to write a pro-border wall argumentative essay for our super liberal professor and the prof just wrote, ‘this whole paper is one big fallacy’ and bombed him,” one student said. “Me? I wrote about the evils of horse racing. Perfectly safe topic.”

A student at Kansas State that participated in the survey said that her professor kicked two students out of his classroom for wearing “Make America Great Again” hats on the day after the 2016 presidential election. “Professor the day after the presidential election kicked two students wearing MAGA hats out of class. I was appalled,” the student said. “We’re all people, if someone disagrees with you — love them anyways.”

Another student said that a student faced criticism from a professor after a peer argued that he wouldn’t give his future transgender child hormonal therapy.

In my sociology class, my professor asked us if we would give our child hormone blockers if they believed they were transgender (that was the day’s lesson). One guy said he would rather teach his daughter to love her body the way it is than change it. She [sat] straight up said “so you would be a bad parent then? What was your name again?” Then she went to type something on her computer. Not a good day for him, I’m sure.

