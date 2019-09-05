Report: Masters of the Universe Attempt to Weaken America’s First Data-Privacy Law

Google and other Silicon Valley tech giants are attempting to water down the first major data-privacy law in the United States, the California Consumer Privacy Act, according to a recent report. Google and the rest of Silicon Valley wants special exemptions from the law to keep collecting your data for advertising purposes.

A recent report from Bloomberg alleges that Google and other Silicon Valley tech giants are attempting to carve out exemptions for digital advertising in the first major data-privacy law in the United States. Bloomberg reports that a lobbyist for Google recently distributed new language to members of California’s state legislature that would amend the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).

Currently, the law as written limits how Google and other firms collect data from users in a way that could threaten one of the industry’s largest sources of ad revenue. The new law is set to take effect next year but can still be altered within the next few days. This lobbying push from Google seeks legislative approval to continue to collect user data for advertising purposes and even to do so in some cases where users opt-out of having their data tracked.

Industry groups, such as the California Chamber of Commerce and the Internet Association, regularly help to write legislation in such matter and have represented the tech industry over the last two years of debate surrounding the CCPA. California state Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson commented on the latest amendment requests stating: “This is a jailbreak. This blows up the entire purpose of the CCPA, which is for people to know when their information is being used and to give them the right to opt-out.”

An Alphabet spokesperson stated that the company has “long supported privacy legislation that protects consumers’ data and encourages innovation.” The spokesperson added: “The CCPA will impose new obligations on thousands of small and large businesses, and it is critical that its requirements are clearly defined. We are encouraged that California legislators have been considering clarifications to the law in recent months.”

Jackson believes that the CCPA could shift the current power balance in Sacramento, which so far has been largely influenced by Silicon Valley tech firms to protect their business models. “Up till now, there really hasn’t been any policy, it’s been the Wild West,” she said. “They’ve just gone and done their thing, but now we’ve forced the industry to come to the table.”

Read the full report in Bloomberg here.

