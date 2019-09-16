Purdue University Rejects Faculty Calls to Ban Chick-fil-A

Purdue University officials have rejected faculty calls to block a proposal to install a Chick-fil-A franchise on campus.

According to a local news report, administrators at Purdue University are fighting back against pressure to cancel plans to build a Chick-fil-A restaurant on campus. Student and faculty protesters at universities around the country have fought against Chick-fil-A’s expansion onto campuses over the popular fast-food restaurant’s Christian values.

Purdue released a statement on Friday revealing that students have “long-requested” that the university bring Chick-fil-A to campus. Moreover, the statement notes that the Chick-fil-A franchisee, a female Purdue graduate, was asked to sign a statement of “equal access and treatment” in exchange for permission to sell Chick-fil-A food on campus.

While we respect and protect the rights of all to express their opinions at Purdue, this clarification is intended to reassure our students and others that this long-requested dining option will not be taken from them and to dispel any impression that Purdue would ever seriously consider such an action. Like all Purdue vendors, the young woman franchisee, a Purdue graduate, has signed and observed a commitment of equal access and treatment in her employment and service practices. We would not be promoting choice and freedom by depriving thousands of people in our community of a choice they have long sought and are already taking advantage of in large numbers. And, we would not be practicing inclusion by excluding a completely legitimate business and its staff from our campus.

Breitbart News reported last week that a group of faculty members at Purdue were pressuring the administration into canceling the proposal to bring Chick-fil-A to campus. One student argued that Chick-fil-A would significantly harm the well-being of LGBT students on campus.

