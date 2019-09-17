Book: Sheryl Sandberg Helped Kavanaugh Accuser

The upcoming book on Brett Kavanaugh from Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly has more to offer than smears and fake news traps for the New York Times — it also reveals that Silicon Valley elites including Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg aided Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford.

According to the book, Ford received advice from Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, who sent the accuser (whose claims have never been proven in court) a list of attorneys that could help her.

Linkedin CEO Reid Hoffman, and Mark Pincus, founder of the casual video game Zynga, also provided assistance to Ford, donating their private plane to Ford and her entourage when they traveled to Washington D.C. to offer testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Although there is no reason to doubt their account of Silicon Valley’s involvement, Pogrebin and Kelly’s book has caused immense controversy for other reasons — not least for the New York Times, where both journalists (or “hoaxtresses” as Breitbart’s John Nolte calls them) work.

The newspaper was forced into an embarrassing U-turn earlier this week, when it admitted that an alleged “victim” of Kavanaugh, written about in an earlier New York Times story based on the book, doesn’t remember any alleged assault taking place.

This is typical of “accusers” of Kavanaugh, whose claims have crumbled when faced with scrutiny from conservative media. President Trump has said the New York Times will “never recover” after its latest Kavanaugh smear, and called on anyone involved with the story’s publication to resign.

Are you an insider at Google, Facebook, Twitter or any other tech company who wants to confidentially reveal wrongdoing or political bias at your company? Reach out to Allum Bokhari at his secure email address allumbokhari@protonmail.com.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News.