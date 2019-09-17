Report: NC High School Teacher Says VP Mike Pence Should Be ‘Shot in Head’

Students claim that a high school teacher in Waxhaw, North Carolina, told a class that Vice President Mike Pence should be “shot in the head.”

According to a local news report, a high school teacher at Cuthbertson High School told her students that Vice President Mike Pence should be “shot in the head.” The comment was allegedly made during the same week that Pence was in town to campaign for congressional elect Dan Bishop.

“Affiliation to a specific party does not entitle us to make a statement like that to anyone,” one parent said.

Union County GOP Chair Allison Powers argued that it is unacceptable for a teacher to wish violence upon anyone. “To just wish that kind of violence on anybody is just way out of bounds,” Powers said in a short comment.

The local sheriff’s office claim that they have reported the teacher’s alleged remarks to the Secret Service for an investigation.

In a statement, the school district announced that the teacher has been placed on administrative leave. An investigation into her comments will determine whether or not the teacher will return to the classroom. The district claims that the Secret Service is aware of the teacher’s alleged remarks.

Union County Public Schools is taking the alleged inappropriate comments made by a Cuthbertson High School teacher very seriously. Upon learning about the alleged comments, the teacher was immediately placed on administrative leave last week and there is an ongoing investigation into this matter. The Secret Service is aware of the reported comments made by the teacher. In addition, this is a personnel matter and information related to the investigation is protected by law.

