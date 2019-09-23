Clown Shuts Down Georgetown College Republicans Climate Event

A group of leftist activists, one in a clown outfit, shut down a Georgetown University College Republicans event last week.

According to a report by Campus Reform, campus police officers shut down an event hosted by the Georgetown University College Republicans after leftist student protesters began shouting and honking a bike horn.

The event, which was designed to serve as a rebuttal to the MSNBC town hall on climate change, quickly derailed when a group of student protesters began shouting over the speaker.

One student, dressed in a clown outfit, repeatedly honked a bike horn in an attempt to drown out the event’s speakers. In response to the disruptions, a campus police officer walked around the room and asked the student protesters to identify themselves. None of the students complied with the officer’s request.

At one point during the event, the group of protesters began shouting. “What do we want? Climate justice! When do we want it? Now!” the students repeatedly shouted.

After the initial period of disruptions, administrators attempted to restart the event. Georgetown University Deputy Director of Protocol and Events Geoffrey Bible told students that they would be charged with student conduct violations if they disrupted the event again.

“If you chose to come back in the program, since the disruption has already happened, under the Georgetown speech and expression policies, any further disruptions will cause immediate removal by GU PD,” Bible said. “If you are removed and a Georgetown student, you will be charged with Student Code of Conduct violations. If you are a non-Georgetown student, you will be removed from campus. Please note, failure to provide an ID if you are removed is an additional sanction.”