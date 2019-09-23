Elon Musk: Greta Thunberg Has ‘Better Reasoning & More Heart’ than Political Leaders

Tesla CEO Elon Musk stated in a recent tweet that he’s a fan of 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg. According to Musk, Thunberg has “better reasoning & more heart than the vast majority of political leaders.”

Business Insider reports that Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted his support of 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg this week, retweeting an article from Scientific American about Thunberg. The tweet stated: “‘We are a wave of change. Together and united, we are unstoppable. This is what people power looks like. We will rise to the challenge,’ said 16-year-old climate activist @GretaThunberg who led global protests today demanding action on climate change. #ClimateStrike.”

The tweet can be seen below:

“We are a wave of change. Together and united, we are unstoppable. This is what people power looks like. We will rise to the challenge," said 16-year-old climate activist @GretaThunberg who led global protests today demanding action on climate change. #ClimateStrike 📸 Liz Tormes pic.twitter.com/hwgbZMBZRQ — Scientific American (@sciam) September 20, 2019

One Twitter user replied to Musk’s retweet stating: “Yeah. Let’s let a 16-year-old determine world policy. I love you Elon, but this is wrong,” to which Musk replied: “A 16 year old who has better reasoning & more heart than the vast majority of political leaders.”

A 16 year old who has better reasoning & more heart than the vast majority of political leaders — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 20, 2019

Others have encouraged Thunberg too, such as Hillary Clinton who wrote on Facebook: “One of my favorite #gutsywomen: Greta Thunberg, the Swedish activist whose school strikes for climate action have inspired a global climate strike that will start tomorrow.”

Former President Barack Obama also praised Thunberg, stating on Facebook after a meeting with the young activist: “At just 16 years old, Greta Thunberg is already one of our planet’s greatest advocates. Her age might have something to do with it. With full knowledge that her generation will bear the heaviest burden of climate change, she’s unafraid to believe that progress is possible—and fight for real change. She’s an example of why Michelle and I started the Obama Foundation — because we believe in a future that’s shaped by the courage and hope of young people like Greta.”

