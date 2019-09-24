Syracuse Class Makes Michael Moore’s ‘Stupid White Men’ Required Reading

An African American politics course at Syracuse University requires that students read leftist filmmaker Michael Moore’s book Stupid White Men.

Students at Syracuse University that enroll in “African American Politics” may be in for a dose of leftist indoctrination. According to a report by Campus Reform, students in the course are required to purchase a copy of Michael Moore’s 2001 book, Stupid White Men, which focused primarily on criticisms of the Bill Clinton and George W. Bush administrations.

But Stupid White Men isn’t simply a criticism of past presidents. As the title suggests, the book includes controversial statements about race. In one chapter, which is subtly titled “Kill Whitey,” Moore asks if all white people suffer from a “shared low-grade of mental illness?”

“Are white people’s brains hardwired to see one thing but believe the opposite because of race?” Moore writes. “Do all white people suffer from some shared low-grade of mental illness?”

One Syracuse student told Campus Reform that it is difficult for conservative students to challenge liberal professors in the classroom.

“You’re telling me you’ve never had a conservative kid walk into that classroom? I guarantee there is another student in there who wasn’t comfortable confronting him,” the student said.

Breitbart News reported earlier this month on a survey that revealed that 73 percent of conservative students self-censor in the classroom. One student that was interviewed claimed that his peer received a poor grade on a paper because he chose to argue in favor of a border wall.

“When writing papers for gen ed classes? Absolutely. I know a guy who chose to write a pro-border wall argumentative essay for our super liberal professor and the prof just wrote, ‘this whole paper is one big fallacy’ and bombed him,” one student said. “Me? I wrote about the evils of horse racing. Perfectly safe topic.”