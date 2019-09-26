Former NJ School Board President Faces Child Pornography Charges

A former school board president from Lafayette Township, New Jersey, is in an Oklahoma County Jail this week after being charged with 37 counts of child pornography.

According to a local news report, former school board president Walter Stumpf. Jr has been charged with 37 counts of child pornography. Stumpf previously served as the High Point Regional High School board president.

Stumpf was arrested on September 9 after an online audit by American Online and Yahoo revealed that he was storing child pornography on his accounts. Both companies notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The center notified the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, which conducted an investigation into Stumpf, who had recently moved to the state.

During the investigation, officers were reportedly shocked to find “snuff” stories, some of which were written by Stumpf. In the stories, Stumpf fantasied about “kidnapping, raping, torturing, and killing children.” The graphic stories were recovered from Stumpf’s computer during the investigation by state and local authorities.

According to a report from KFOR in Oklahoma, Stumpf was in possession of 500 pornographic pictures and videos of children, along with 34 DVDs of child pornography.

Officers on the case believe that Stumpf’s transgressions may have not been limited to the digital world. The local sheriff’s office is asking for information on possible child victims.

“As much as I hate to admit it, I would be seriously surprised if Stumpf hasn’t left a trail of carnage behind. We are asking for anyone who has been a victim to call us at the Sheriff’s Office,” Chris West, the sheriff of the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release.