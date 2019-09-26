Hacker Sets Seattle Road Sign to Say ‘Impeach the Bastard’

A hacker broke the code of a Seattle electronic road sign on Wednesday to make the message read, “Impeach the bastard.”

The Seattle Department of Transportation said the sign had been rented out to a contractor, National Barricade. A spokesperson for National Barricade told local news station Q13 that someone hacked into the sign’s messaging system early Wednesday morning to change the message.

The sign was changed back to its previous message around 10 a.m., and the Seattle Department of Transportation put additional safeguards in place to “prevent further incidents.”

The sign hack comes a day after 231 House Democrats voted to conduct a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump over reports that Trump urged Ukraine’s president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

These House Democrats backed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) initial move Tuesday afternoon by announcing an impeachment inquiry into Trump via press conference over a White House transcript between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The transcript of the July 25 call, released on Wednesday, shows Trump discussing a corruption inquiry into the dealings of 2020 candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

“There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great,” Trump said on the July 25 call, according to the released memo. “Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it… It sounds horrible to me.”

Congressional Democrats publicly called the transcript “a smoking gun” while Republican lawmakers say the transcript has “zero” grounds for impeachment.

Trump, who authorized the “unredacted” memo’s release, called Democrat efforts for impeachment nothing more than a “witch hunt.”

“You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call. No pressure and, unlike Joe Biden and his son, NO quid pro quo!” Trump said. “This is nothing more than a continuation of the Greatest and most Destructive Witch Hunt of all time!”