University of Texas TPUSA Member: Leftists Aren’t Interested in Conversation

University of Texas at Dallas student Kimberly Klein told Breitbart News that she was harassed by protesters on campus while recruiting members for her student group, Turning Point USA (TPUSA). Klein spoke to host Alex Marlow on Friday on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily for the show’s weekly TPUSA campus report.

Klein told Marlow that while recruiting students for her TPUSA group on campus, one individual approached her, acted very kind, and then wrote her a message via the sign-up sheet that she had been using for recruitment purposes.

“[He] kind of actually two-faced me,” said Klein, “because he came up, very sweet, very kind, seemed interested, and then all of the sudden I see his Google form — that’s usually how we sign people up — and his first name is the F-word, his last name is ‘You’ — his phone number was 666-6666, and his email was, ‘Get the F off my campus.'”

“That’s actually when I found out that he was a protester — that’s when he walked over to the protesting area,” added Klein, who mentioned that there had also been a group of students actively protesting her while she recruited TPUSA members on campus.

Listen below:

“This is the most common theme — harassed while tabling,” noted Marlow of his experience interviewing conservative students. “I mean, you can do a whole book on it, it seems like.”

“Yeah, I wouldn’t doubt that at all. There’s a lot of people that don’t like our message, and they won’t have a conversation about it,” responded the student, adding that spreading TPUSA’s message means advocating for “free speech, free markets, limited government, and fiscal responsibility.”

“We’re fighting for their right to harass us, essentially,” said Klein.

Nonetheless, the student said that this type of harassment will not dissuade her from continuing to be active with the conservative student organization.

“The reason I wanted to start this [TPUSA] chapter, is because — I felt like I was standing on the sidelines,” noted Klein. “I normally just kept my mouth shut — I’d say, ‘I’m just going to listen to the conversation, because I think that’s a lot more beneficial.'”

Klein added that she had finally decided to get involved with TPUSA last spring, after the school’s Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) group held an event involving “the propaganda maps of Israel.”

“Yes, this is Students for Justice in Palestine,” added Marlow. “They’re a very well-funded, radical, anti-Israel group.”

The student also mentioned that her field of study is computer engineering, and that she would love to work for a company like Lockheed Martin, and perhaps one day become an astronaut.

“I love that ambition,” said Marlow. “I love when right of center folks want to go into the sciences. I have a lot of scientists in my family — and engineers — and I think it’s a great thing to do, because I think we’re the pro-science side. I think the left tries to act like they are. I think they’re the ones who are fighting science.”

“Yeah, that’s the weird part about all of this,” reacted Klein, who added that leftists oftentimes argue, for example, that life does not start at conception, which science has debunked.

“Life starts at conception,” said Klein. “That’s another strand of DNA.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo and on Instagram.