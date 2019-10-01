Justin Trudeau’s Party Demands Big Tech ‘Hate Speech’ Crackdown

The ruling Liberal Party of Canada, whose leader and Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, was recently outed for repeatedly wearing blackface, has pledged to force social media companies to remove “hate speech” within 24 hours if it wins the upcoming Canadian elections.

The Liberal platform, available on the party’s website, states:

[Social Media] can also be used to threaten, intimidate, bully and harass people – or used to promote racist, anti-Semitic, Islamophobic, misogynist, and homophobic views that target communities, put people’s safety at risk, and undermine Canada’s long-standing commitment to diversity. We believe that when social media platforms are used to spread these harmful views, the platforms themselves must also be held accountable. To help stop the proliferation of violent extremism online, we will move forward with new regulations for social media platforms, starting with a requirement that all platforms remove illegal content, including hate speech, within 24 hours or face significant financial penalties.

In this, the Liberal party follows the example of globalist parties and governments in France, Germany, and New Zealand, all of which have proposed or implemented similarly draconian measures to curb alleged “hate speech” on social media.

It remains to be seen whether Prime Minister Trudeau’s own history of racist antics will be classified as “hate speech” under the proposed law.

In a statement following the scandal, Trudeau refused to say if there were more videos and pictures of him wearing blackface, and apologized for his “layers of privilege,” saying that they blinded him to the offensiveness of the incident.

Recently, high-quality video emerged of yet another incident of Trudeau in blackface. In the video, Trudeau appears to have blacked up not just his face, but his entire body.

While Trudeau’s Liberal party demands more censorship on social media, President Donald Trump has taken the opposite approach.

Framing social media censorship as a civil rights issue at his recent address to the U.N. General Assembly, Trump said, “A free society cannot allow social media giants to silence the voices of the people. And a free people must never, ever be enlisted in the cause of silencing, coercing, canceling or blacklisting their own neighbors.”

Are you an insider at Google, Facebook, Twitter or any other tech company who wants to confidentially reveal wrongdoing or political bias at your company? Reach out to Allum Bokhari at his secure email address allumbokhari@protonmail.com.