Poll: 8 Percent of College Democrats ‘Very Proud’ to Be American

A new poll of college students revealed that only eight percent of college-aged Democrats are very proud to be American. On the other hand, 76 percent of Republican students say they are very proud to be American.

According to a report by The College Fix, a shockingly small amount of college-aged Democrats are proud to be American. Only eight percent of college-aged Democrats said that they were “very proud” to be American. On the other hand, 74 percent of Republican students said that they were very proud to be American.

“Seems kinda silly to be proud about something I had zero control over,” one student from Indiana University said. “I’m glad to be an American, but I’m definitely not proud,” a student from the University of Houston added.”Grateful? Yes. I don’t think pride is the correct emotion,” one student from the University of Notre Dame said.

But not all college-aged students are ashamed to be American. One small group of students decided to show their love for America in the comment sections of the survey sharing lyrics from a popular patriotic tune, Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA.”

UTK: Where at least I know I’m free

Penn State: And I won’t forget the men who died that gave that right to me

Arizona State: And I’ll gladly stand up next to you and defend Her still today

UTK: Because there ain’t no doubt I love this laaaaaaaaaaand

Oklahoma State: GOD BLESS THE U.S.A.!

One student from Clemson University criticized his leftist peers for their lack of pride in their country. “Interesting to see all these ungrateful comments simply because “orange man bad.” Put your politics aside, America is the greatest country on earth, regardless of whether it’s led by a Republican or Democrat,” the student wrote.

“Hell yeah I’m proud,” another student added. “I hit the jackpot being born in America. I could’ve been born in a worse country that denies women/gays/trans basic human rights.”