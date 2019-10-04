Georgia Tech Students Call for University President’s Firing over Kavanaugh Support

A group of students at the Georgia Institute of Technology is protesting the recent appointment of Angel Cabrera as university president over his support for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

According to a report by The College Fix, a group of leftist activist students is protesting Angel Cabrera’s hiring as the new president of Georgia Tech. In his previous role as the president of George Mason University, Cabrera facilitated the hiring of Justice Brett Kavanaugh to a visiting professor position.

Now, a student group that calls themselves “GT for Survivors” is protesting Cabrera’s appointment at Georgia Tech. “Students at GT and GMU don’t think Kavanaugh’s elevation to SCOTUS means that the allegations made against him should have been overlooked when Angel Cabrera hired him to teach at GMU, either,” the group wrote in a tweet last week.

Students at GT and GMU don't think Kavanaugh's elevation to SCOTUS means that the allegations made against him should have been overlooked when Angel Cabrera hired him to teach at GMU, either @Mason4Survivors https://t.co/LmHwZmBWqI — GT4Survivors (@Gt4Survivors) September 26, 2019

The “GT for Survivors” Facebook page shared a link to a petition entitled “Open Letter in Opposition to Angel Cabrera.” The petition argues that Cabrera is unfit for his new role due to his professional relationship with Justice Kavanaugh.

The students of Georgia Tech are dismayed by the selection of Angel Cabrera as our next university president. Dr. Cabrera has demonstrated a lack of empathy and understanding towards gender and sexual minority students and survivors of sexual assault by allowing Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, accused of multiple accounts of sexual misconduct, to be hired as a professor at Cabrera’s current institution, George Mason University.

We, the undersigned, believe that Angel Cabrera’s hiring of Justice Kavanaugh and subsequent refusal to fire him despite student backlash demonstrates that he is unfit for the role of Georgia Tech president due to his evident lack of compassion, empathy, and understanding for survivors of sexual assault and for gender and sexual minority students and an unwillingness to listen to or cooperate with students.

Cabrera encountered similar protests over his decision to hire Kavanaugh during his time at George Mason University. Breitbart News reported in April that student activists at the university were demanding that Kavanaugh be fired from his part-time position at George Mason’s Antonin Scalia Law School.

