Ivanka Trump Thanks Google for Signing Jobs Pledge

Ivanka Trump thanked Google for signing a pledge to create 250,000 new job training opportunities in the tech sector for America’s workers.

The President’s daughter and White House senior adviser posted her praise for the tech giant on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

“Thank you @Google and @sundarpichai for signing our #PledgetoAmericasWorkers & committing to 250,000 NEW job training opportunities in the good paying, high-demand tech sector!” wrote Trump.

“Through our Pledge over 14 million (!!!) Americans will have access to new training and education opportunities!”

Even though Google signed the pledge, the company is still a resolute opponent of limitations on immigration to protect American jobs, a key plank of President Trump’s policy agenda.

As Breitbart’s John Binder reported in 2017:

The parent company to Google, Alphabet, remains one of the largest opponents in the tech industry to Trump’s “America First” agenda, which is why Quartz analysis showed it had the largest uptick in pro-immigration lobbying in the first quarter of 2017. In this quarter, alone, Alphabet lobbied more for immigration than ever before since 2008. In Alphabet’s reports, according to Quartz analysis, executives used phrases like “travel ban” and “travel restrictions” in regard to Trump’s national security executive order that would have prevented refugees from terrorist-haven nations from entering the U.S. Back in February, Google executives publicly opposed the travel ban, writing in a letter with other tech executives that the order “hinders the ability of American companies to attract great talent; increases costs imposed on business; makes it more difficult for American firms to compete in the international marketplace.”

Google is also one of the web’s biggest censors. Breitbart News has exposed the company for manipulating political search results on YouTube to downrank conservative content, for pledging to make the populist movement a “blip” in history, and for “The Good Censor,” an internal research document admitting the company has undergone a “shift towards censorship.”

