Megabillionaire Mark Zuckerberg on Billionaires: ‘No One Deserves that Much Money’

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who is worth an estimated $69 billion, stated in a recent internal Q&A that he sympathizes with Bernie Sanders’ view on billionaires, and agrees that “no one deserves to have that much money.”

CNBC reports that during a livestreamed employee Q&A call this week, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed a number of topics including politics. Zuckerberg was asked to respond to Senator Bernie Sanders’s comment that billionaires should not exist, and gave a surprising answer given that Zuckerberg himself is worth $69 billion.

“I understand where he’s coming from,” Zuckerberg said. “I don’t know that I have an exact threshold on what amount of money someone should have but on some level no one deserves to have that much money.”

Zuckerberg was also asked about comments he made during two separate leaked internal Q&A sessions he had with employees in July. Zuckerberg is quoted as saying: “You have someone like Elizabeth Warren that thinks that the right answer is to break up the companies … I mean, if she gets elected president then I would bet that we will have a legal challenge, and I would bet that we will win the legal challenge.”

Zuckerberg adds: “And does that still suck for us? Yeah. I mean, I don’t want to have a major lawsuit against our own government. I mean, that’s not the position that you want to be in when you’re, you know, I mean … It’s like, we care about our country, and want to work with our government and do good things. But look, at the end of the day, if someone’s going to try to threaten something that existential, you go to the mat and fight.”

Zuckerberg stated in the recent public Q&A that he stands by his comments about Warren but added: “let’s try not to antagonize her further.” Zuckerberg was also asked about how the firm determines what counts as fake news that should be removed, Zuckerberg clarified that the main objective is to stamp out “complete and obvious hoaxes.”

“When we talk about misinformation, a lot of people focus on a statement that isn’t clear if it’s a shade of true or partially false,” he said. “There’s a lot of stuff that people say that is completely false. That’s the thing that I’m really focused on and making sure that we [stop].”

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or email him at lnolan@breitbart.com