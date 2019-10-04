University of Nevada, Reno Police: Student Arrested for Attacking Campus Conservatives

A student at the University of Nevado, Reno approached a group of conservative students who were promoting the school’s TPUSA chapter and flipped over their table, sending their personal items flying. “I went to fucking jail because of you,” said the student, later identified as Edsel Bester. Bester was arrested by university police over the incident.

University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) students and other activists were promoting an upcoming event featuring Turning Point USA’s founder and executive director Charlie Kirk, when a student — later identified by police as Edsel Bester — approached them and told the conservative students that he “went to jail” because of them, before flipping over their table and sprinting away.

“Bester was arrested for Destruction of Property and Disturbing the Peace. He was taken to the Washoe County Jail,” the University of Nevada, Reno Police Department told Breitbart News on Thursday.

As for Tuesday’s incident at UNR, it was caught on video and later posted to social media by TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk.

Watch below:

Wow: This intolerant leftist pretends he is curious about my upcoming visit to @unevadareno He then violently throws over our @TPUSA chapter table and sprints away@RenoPolice needs to look into this destruction of property & targeting of conservatives RT so they can't ignore pic.twitter.com/WknR3OjvtL — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 1, 2019

“Are you a fucking idiot, though?” Bester can be heard saying at the beginning of the video, in what at first appeared to be just an awkward confrontation.

“Excuse me?” reacted TPUSA northwest regional manager Richard Mills. “You can speak to me more respectfully.”

“I went to fucking jail because of you, so I don’t give a fuck,” responded Bester.

“Wait, we didn’t put you in jail,” interjected a seemingly bewildered student who was also present — alongside Mills and other UNR students — to promote the upcoming TPUSA event.

“I didn’t have anything to do with why you went to jail,” added Mills. “I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

“So, can I help you with anything today?” asked the TPUSA student.

Moments later, Bester flipped the table over and then fled the scene.

Kirk is scheduled to speak on UNR’s campus on October 7.

The University of Nevada, Reno did not respond to Breitbart News’ request for comment.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo and on Instagram.