Trump Joins Streaming Platform Twitch to Broaden Rally Viewership

President Donald Trump has joined the gamer-centric, livestreaming platform Twitch, which is owned by Amazon, broadening the online reach of his rallies ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

President Trump’s Twitch channel currently features video clips from his Minneapolis rally on Thursday, including the president’s full hour-and-forty-five-minute appearance before the live crowd at Target Center in downtown Minneapolis.

The channel also features a promotion for the president’s upcoming rally in Dallas set for October 17.

President Trump’s rallies are also available to stream on YouTube, through the president’s official channel.

So far, the president’s Twitch channel has garnered nearly 46,000 followers since reportedly going live earlier this week.

Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders also uses Twitch, having joined the platform earlier this year.

Twitch launched in 2011 and was primarily targeted at the gaming community. Amazon acquired the service in 2014 for a reported $970 million, after an overture from Google fell through.

The platform is still geared predominantly towards young viewers, and is now the most popular live streaming site in the U.S., according to a study from Qwilt, a company that provides video caching services to content creators.

The site hosts live gaming and esports streams as well as lifestyle channels devoted to cooking, travel and other topics.

