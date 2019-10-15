Harley-Davidson Halts Electric Motorcycle Production Due to Charging Problems

Motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson has reportedly halted the production of its first electric motorcycle after discovering a problem related to the vehicle’s charging equipment. The company also warned consumers not to charge the bikes at their home.

The Wall Street Journal reports that motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson has halted the production of its Livewire electric motorcycle as the company conducts tests to investigate an issue with the vehicle’s charging equipment. The company stated on Monday that tests were going well but did not clarify when production of the vehicle would resume.

The legendary motorcycle manufacturer is banking on the LiveWire electric motorcycle to jump-start sales in its U.S. market after it recently cut its forecast for motorcycle shipments and reported weaker results in its latest quarter. Michelle Kumbier, the company’s chief operating officer, wrote in a memo sent to dealers last week: “This is disappointing for all of us.”

The company clarified that the LiveWire bikes, which have a suggested retail price of $30,000, are still safe to ride. So far, LiveWire owners have been able to charge their bikes via standard wall outlets, a process that takes ten hours to complete. But according to the Journal, consumers are now advised not to charge the bikes at home, and only to use dealerships’ official charging system. Direct-current charging station at Harley dealerships can charge the bike in just one hour, giving the bike 140 miles of urban riding range.

James Hardiman, an analyst for Wedbush Securities, commented on the production halt stating: “It’s just a bad look for a company that has struggled for years to get their house in order.” Hardiman estimated that Harley is building a first run of approximately 1,600 LiveWire bikes, which would account for less than one percent of the number of motorcycles that the company shipped globally last year.

The LiveWire was planned to be distributed to dealers in August but it delayed deliveries to early this month when a smaller number of the vehicles were delivered to dealers according to Hardiman. Harley-Davidson is distributing the LiveWire through a select number of approximately 200 dealers mainly located in urban areas.

