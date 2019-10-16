Watch: Man Steals Turning Point USA Signs at UNLV

University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) student and Turning Point USA (TPUSA) chapter treasurer Michael Hanach told Breitbart News that a man approached him while he was promoting his group’s upcoming event on campus, stole TPUSA signage, and punched them into a nearby trash can. Hanach spoke to SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily host Alex Marlow about the incident — which was caught on video — in a Wednesday interview for the show’s weekly TPUSA campus report.

“[The man] came over and smashed our boards, and walked over to the trash can, felt the need to stuff them into the trash can, and told us to ‘stop spreading hate’ on our campus, which I don’t understand, because the boards he smashed were pro-liberty and pro-Second Amendment,” said Hanach on Wednesday.

“It just shows that people on the left aren’t really willing to talk to us, they’d rather just destroy our property instead,” continued Hanach, adding that the incident had occurred just one day before the UNLV TPUSA group was set to host political commentator Tomi Lahren — which may have motivated the vandal’s anger.

Listen below:

“I found that, especially on my campus, people don’t want to have debates, like those people that came and protested us before the event started, they left five minutes after we confronted them. They don’t want to have these talks, they don’t want to have these debates, they just want to shut us down — even if it means labeling moderate conservatives as hateful and racist people.”

The incident was also caught on video and posted to Facebook by TPUSA’s UNLV group.

Watch below:

“Are you proud of yourself? That’s not your property,” one female TPUSA group member can be heard asking in the video, moments before the man can begins punching the TPUSA signs into the trash can.

“You’re spreading hate,” the man responds, before walking away.

Hanach said that there was no reaction from the school with regards to the vandalism and intimidation his group was subjected to on campus, but that the conservative students did call campus police, who quickly arrived at the scene of the incident, but ultimately “couldn’t find the guy who was responsible.”

“I grew up in a conservative household, and not only that, looking at the insanity on the left — [it’s] driven me away from the left,” said Hanach, who added that this is his first semester being involved with TPUSA, and that the propaganda being promoted by leftists on campus will not deter him from staying involved with the conservative student organization.

“It’s a shame that people try to paint a negative light on us based on lies and propaganda,” he added, “I’m definitely going to stick with Turning Point throughout the rest of my college career, and I’m definitely going to support them going forward, because I know what they’re like — they’re all very good people.”

“I’m proud to do what I do, I’m proud to be a part of what I’m a part of, and I wouldn’t change anything about it.”

