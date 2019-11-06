Google Removes PragerU Android App from Play Store

Google has removed PragerU’s app from its Play Store, which delivers apps to billions of Android users around the world, even as the tech company defends itself against a court case alleging that it is unfairly censoring PragerU on YouTube.

“The PragerU mobile app has been completely removed from the Google Play store for apparently violating a technical privacy/policy guideline and for not meeting “disclosure guidelines,'” posted PragerU’s official Twitter account. “Our app has been running all year and previously met all guidelines, what’s changed?”

Google is already locked in a long-running court battle over censorship of PragerU, which creates educational content from a conservative perspective. PragerU, which has had its videos restricted and placed behind age filters by Google-owned YouTube.

In a comment to Breitbart News, PragerU spokesman Craig Strazzeri said the public should doubt Google’s stated reasons for removing its app from the Play Store.

“Google claims that we violated a technical privacy policy guideline, which is the reason they abruptly removed our app,” said Strazzeri. “Our app has been running all year and previously met all guidelines, so it’s suspicious that our app was suddenly removed without any warning.”

“Given Google’s long history of targeting and censoring PragerU content, we are very skeptical about what’s happening. ”

“Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident,” the spokesman continued. “This comes on the heels of our court hearing for our lawsuit against Google for an increasing amount of PragerU videos being restricted on YouTube. Also, we have recently encountered a heavy increase in the number of our Google ads being rejected.”

“That being said, we are in the process of addressing the technical issues that Google claims we violated to adhere to their guidelines and we’ll have to wait and see if they add our app back to the Google Play store.”