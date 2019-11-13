SAT Administrator to Plead Guilty in College Admissions Bribery Scam

SAT administrator Igor Dvorskiy is expected to plead guilty to his role in the college bribery scam in a Boston courthouse on Wednesday.

According to a report by Reuters, SAT proctor Igor Dvorskiy will plead guilty on Wednesday to his role in the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal.

Dvorskiy was accused of allowing SAT proctors to take the exam for certain students in exchange for large bribes from the students’ wealthy parents. Dvorskiy allegedly accepted $10,000 from each parent that participated in the scam.

Dvorskiy isn’t the only person that will be in court on Wednesday in connection with the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal. Insurance company executive Toby Macfarlane faces sentencing on Wednesday for his role in the scandal, which allegedly involved the creation of fake athletic profiles that were designed to help his children gain admission to the University of Southern California. Macfarlane has been accused of paying almost $500,000 to achieve this end.

Breitbart News reported in October that actress Felicity Huffman had only served 11 days of a 14-day sentence for her role in the scam. Huffman paid $15,000 to have her daughter’s SAT exam edited by a proctor prior to submission.

“I accept the court’s decision today without reservation. I have always been prepared to accept whatever punishment Judge Talwani imposed. I broke the law,” Huffman said during her sentencing hearing in May. “I have admitted that and I pleaded guilty to this crime. There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period.”

Actress Lori Loughlin pled not guilty to a new round of charges earlier this month. Loughlin and her husband, who have been accused of paying a $500,000 bribe to have their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California, face a maximum of 20-years in prison for their role in the scam.

