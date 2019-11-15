Facebook: Congressmen Naming Alleged ‘Whistleblower’ Doesn’t Lift Our Ban

Facebook has said that its policy against naming the alleged “whistleblower” on the platform remains in effect, even though he has been publicly named by Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC).

The social network has been deleting posts and suspending pages that name the alleged whistleblower, Eric Ciaramella. A number of Breitbart News posts naming Ciaramella were taken down last week, along with posts by other conservative media organizations.

In a comment to Breitbart News last week, a Facebook spokesman said that the social network will “revisit this decision should their name be widely published in the media or used by public figures in debate.”

Since Facebook gave that assurance, the alleged whistleblower’s name has been publicly mentioned by two U.S. lawmakers, Sen. Paul and Rep. Bishop.

Nonetheless, a Facebook spokesman told Breitbart News that the policy against naming the alleged whistleblower remains in effect.

Other public figures who have named the alleged whistleblower include Students for Trump co-chair Ryan Fournier, former Deputy Assistant to the President Sebastian Gorka, and bestselling author Dinesh D’Souza.

The alleged whistleblower’s name has also been widely publicized across the media. New York Magazine and HuffPost contributor Yashar Ali identified Ciaramella as the alleged whistleblower in a since-deleted tweet. Saagar Enjeti, Chief Washington Correspondent for The Hill, has also tweeted out the alleged whistleblower’s name.

Other media outlets that have named the alleged whistleblower include Heavy.com, the Washington Examiner, The Federalist, and the Western Journal.

Major media figures that have named the alleged whistleblower include radio hosts Mark Levin and Glenn Beck, One America News host Jack Posobiec, and TownHall.com senior columnist Kurt Schlichter.

Are you an insider at Reddit or any other tech company who wants to confidentially reveal wrongdoing or political bias at your company? Reach out to Allum Bokhari at his secure email address allumbokhari@protonmail.com.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News.