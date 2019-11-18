Ford Unveils ‘Mach-E’ Electric SUV

Auto manufacturer Ford revealed its Mach-E electric SUV this week, which boasts a range of up to 300 miles. The cars, one of which bears the company’s iconic Mustang branding, are expected to hit the street in late 2020.

The Verge reports that auto manufacturer Ford has revealed its Mach-E electric SUV following a month of teaser images and years of hype about the firm’s $11 billion investment in electric vehicles. Ford will reportedly be offering a number of variants of the Mach-E with a five-seater SUV version capable of traveling 210 miles on a full battery, another version that can travel up to 300 miles on a single charge, and a Mustang Mach-E option that can beat most sports cars from 0 to 60 miles per hour.

Ford is expected to begin shipping the vehicles in late 2020 and Spring 2021. None of the variants of the Mach-E are cheap, with the most affordable version starting at $43,895, a few thousand dollars more than the current average selling price of a new vehicle in the United States. Buyers are, however, still eligible for the full $7,500 federal tax credit that comes with the purchase of an electric or hybrid vehicle.

The Verge outlined the details of each version of the Mach-E, writing:

Let’s start with that base $43,895 version of the Mustang Mach-E, which Ford has dubbed the “Select” model. The Select Mustang Mach-E will be offered in both rear-wheel drive (RWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD) configurations when it ships in “Spring 2021,” and both versions use the same 75.7kWh “standard range” battery pack Ford has designed for its new EV. The RWD version will have a range of about 230 miles, and around 255 horsepower, with the ability to go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in six or seven seconds. The AWD version will be about a second quicker at the expense of range, with an estimated 210 miles on a full battery. Both can charge at rates of up to 115 kW at DC fast charging stations, while the rest of the Mustang Mach-E variants will be able to charge at up to 150kW. The next level up is the “Premium” Mustang Mach-E, which starts at $50,600 and starts shipping late 2020. Customers can buy the Premium Mustang Mach-E with the standard range battery pack, or pay more for a 98.8kWh “extended range” pack. Each version can be optioned with RWD or AWD, meaning there are four possible range estimates here: 210 miles for standard range with AWD, 230 miles for standard range with RWD, 270 miles for extended range with AWD, and 300 miles for extended range with RWD. Both AWD versions of the Premium Mustang Mach-E are supposed to be able to get from 0 to 60 miles per hour in the mid-five second range, while the RWD versions sit in the mid sixes. (Horsepower varies throughout between 255HP and 333HP.) Again, customers will be presented with the same basic tradeoffs: would you rather have a little more performance at the expense of range? Or would you rather have a bit more range at the expense of performance?

Rival electric car maker Elon Musk congratulated Ford on the vehicle in a tweet, stating: “Congratulations on the Mach E! Sustainable/electric cars are the future!! Excited to see this announcement from Ford, as it will encourage other carmakers to go electric too.”

