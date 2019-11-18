Watch: Leftist Mob Harasses College Republicans, Turning Point USA Members at Binghamton U.

A mob of leftist activists surrounded College Republicans and Turning Point USA members on Thursday at Binghamton University in New York. “You’re never gonna be able to do this again,” said one leftist to the conservative students, referring to promoting their groups on campus.

“Pack it up! Pack it up!” chanted the leftist students, while one proceeded to flip over a table and dismantle it. The incident is the latest of a series of occurrences involving harassment and intimidation of conservative students on college campuses across the country.

The students were apparently angry over the groups promoting the Second Amendment. Turning Point USA regional manager Taylor Cisinski, who was present during the demonstration, told Breitbart News that it seemed as though roughly 200 leftist students had surrounded the conservatives at their recruiting tables.

The incident was caught on video.

Watch below:

“Pack this shit up. It’s time to go,” said one female leftist as she took buttons and posters from the conservatives’ table and began throwing them to the ground.

“Pack this shit up. Pack it up. Let’s go. Let’s go,” continued the leftist, who then flips the table and begins dismantling it herself.

In another video published by Young America’s Foundation (YAF), additional commentary can be heard.

“Do you want to suck my dick now or later?” said a second female leftist, who then leaned over the recruiting table, repeating, “That’s my question. That’s my question. That’s my question.”

Watch below:

“Look at you shaking, you little bitch. That shit is fucking crazy,” shouted the same female leftist in another video clip.

“I just want to say that the fact that y’all are comfortable to even do this means that we’re not doing enough, and every single time they try this shit, we’re packing it up. Period,” said a second individual to the conservative students.

“So you’re never gonna be able to table again,” added a third leftist. “You’re never gonna be able to do this again.”

“Maybe I’ll come back tomorrow,” responded one of the conservative activists. “This makes me wanna table more.”

At one point in the video, campus police officers arrive on the scene, but their presence does not appear to quell the aggressive and outlandish behavior by the leftist mob, who chanted, “No justice, no peace. No racist police.”

After an officer told the students that he had arrived to make sure that everyone is “safe” on campus, the leftists began to shout again, seemingly outraged over the notion that the conservative students were among those the officer had safety concerns for.

“Why are you protecting her?” one leftist can be heard asking an officer, referring to a conservative student.

“Who are [the police] protecting? People like you?” shouted another leftist.

“You don’t even know me,” replied the conservative. “You know nothing about me.”

“You’re white!” screeched the leftist.

“You’re an idiot, you’re gonna define me by a skin color?” responded the conservative. “You’re a fool. You’re an idiot. That’s stupid.”

Binghamton’s College Democrats group reacted to the incident by releasing a bizarre statement, calling on the school’s student government to “immediately suspend Binghamton University College Republicans for putting the lives of students in danger,” and “enforce a ban on Turning Point USA to prevent them from tabling in the future” in order to “ensure students’ safety.”

“We also condemn the actions of University Police,” added the statement, arguing that TPUSA did not have permission to recruit students on campus, and that College Republicans did not have permission to invite them.

“Allowing College Republicans and Turning Point USA to remain on [campus] during the protest created a more hostile environment and further endangered the protesters,” insisted the College Democrats.

Binghamton University College Republicans chapter president John Restuccia told Breitbart News that his group had been promoting its upcoming November 18 YAF speaking event featuring economist Arthur Laffer, and that the mob incident was the first time anything like that had happened to his group on campus.

“We’ve tabled before — College Republicans with Turning Point USA — and no issues have come up,” said Restuccia. “No one has come up to yell at us, or anything along those lines.”

Restuccia added that Binghamton University has not yet issued a statement to the student body.

In response to a question about how the school would react if the incident had instead involved 200 conservative students putting on the same display while surrounding College Democrats members, Restuccia said that he believes Binghamton would have immediately reacted by addressing the entire student body.

The student added that leftist groups on campus, however, have never and would never “get a response like that from conservative students.”

Restuccia said that despite this recent debacle, his group has not been dissuaded from putting on activities and events again in the future.

“It’s brought us more together,” said Restuccia, adding that this has reminded his group “about why it’s so important that we get out there, and why we support the causes we do.”

“This is a violation of our Constitutional rights,” he said, “and we’re going to stand by our First Amendment rights.”

Binghamton University did not immediately respond to Breitbart News’ request for comment.

