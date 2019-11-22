UMass Boston Guest Speaker: Students Are ‘Genocide Beneficiaries’

A guest speaker at a recent event at the University of Massachusetts, Boston, told students they are “genocide beneficiaries” due to his view of American settlers’ treatment of Native Americans.

According to a report by The College Fix, a recent panel event at UMass Boston on Native American issues took a sharp turn last week when one of the panelists accused attendees of being “genocide beneficiaries.”

The panelist, Deedy Wyman, who claimed to be half-indigenous and half-European, said that everyone in the room has benefitted from genocide. Wyman admitted that even she is a “genocide beneficiary” due to her European heritage.

Wyman went on to discuss further her own identity, saying “my father is European” and that “I’m a colonizer and settler in that respect.” She later noted that she recognizes her own “colonizer privilege” in this country in spite of her indigenous identity. Wyman added everyone in the room is a part of a national collective as U.S. citizens, which she noted is compiled of “genocide beneficiaries.”

This isn’t the first radical guest lecturer to speak on an American college campus this year. Breitbart News reported in October that a guest lecturer at Ball State University told students that using proper grammar is racist.

“We are all implicated in white supremacy,” the guest speaker said. “This is because white supremacist systems like all systems reproduce themselves as a matter of course,” he said. “This includes reproduction of dominant, white, middle-class, monolingual standards for literacy and communication.”

