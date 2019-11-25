Report: Apple Forecasting Huge Jump in 2020 iPhone Sales

Apple is reportedly forecasting a significant jump in iPhone sales as consumer demand for 5G devices is expected to boost the popularity of the iPhone 12, set to debut next year.

DigiTimes, aTaiwanese technology publication, reported Monday that Apple is telling its supply chain partners to expect more than 100 million orders for the iPhone 12 next year. That represents a sizable leap from iPhone 11 sales, which are expected to top out around 80 million this year.

The report cites sources within Apple’s supply chain partners in Taiwan.

All three iPhone 12 models are expected to feature 5G networking capability, which provides consumers with enhanced and faster connectivity. They will be the first iPhone models to support 5G technology.

Apple has been contending with lackluster iPhone sales as more consumers are holding off on upgrading or buying new devices. iPhones still account for half of the tech giant’s revenue, but iPhone sales dropped nearly 12 percent in the fiscal third quarter, compared to the year-ago period.

As its hardware sales continue to disappoint, the Silicon Valley giant has been trying to diversify its revenue base with forays into entertainment, including Apple Studios and the new Apple TV+ digital streaming service, and financial services, with the new Apple Card.

Nikkei Asian Review recently reported that Apple has plans to launch a lower-cost iPhone in 2020 to juice sales growth and gain more users in China.

