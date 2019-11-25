Twitter Blacklists Project Veritas from Running Ads

Twitter has blacklisted the undercover journalism organization Project Veritas, which has previously exposed senior employees at the company admitting to censorship of conservatives, from running ads.

Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe reported that when his organization tried to run an ad to recruit new undercover journalists, it received an email from Twitter saying that the video contained “inappropriate language.”

Ironically, the “inappropriate language” came from one of Twitter’s own employees, Olinda Hassan, who Project Veritas recorded in an undercover video talking about discouraging “shitty people” from using the platform. This clip was featured in the ad.

In his video discussing the ad ban, O’Keefe noted that another clip used in the ad was of a company employee discussing the use of “shadow bans,” or covert suppression of unwelcome content.

“You guessed it, a tweet about Twitter shadow bans is the thing in the hundreds of videos that we’ve done that Twitter is considering the reason why we shouldn’t be approved for Twitter ads.”

“Now remember, this video was used by Ted Cruz in a congressional hearing… It’s in the record of the United States Congress.”

“After all this has unfolded, we get an email from Twitter over the weekend, and the email says … ‘Project Veritas, your account is ineligible to participate in Twitter ads. Twitter has banned Project Veritas from advertising on its platform.”

“This is all going to blow up in their faces. Even more people are going to apply,” said O’Keefe. “These people want to stop us, they want to shut us down — send a message to them. Be brave. Go undercover.”

Breitbart News has reached out to Twitter for comment.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News.