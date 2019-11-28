Rap Sheet: 117 Acts of Violence and Harassment Against Conservatives on Campus

Since 2016, there have been over 100 acts of reported violence and harassment perpetrated against conservatives on college campuses. Within the last few months, scores of additional instances of violence and harassment have been reported bringing the current total to 117 incidents.

Whether perpetrated by students or school faculty, instances of violence or threats against conservative students — and sometimes even conservative professors — are becoming commonplace on America’s college campuses. This trend is also expanding to the high school level.

Here is a list of incidents of violence and threats made against conservatives on campus, or made by leftists in academia, that have been reported within just the last few months.

November 22, 2019: Chico State protester takes sign from conservative student and strikes him in the face with it

November 19, 2019: Leftist protesters shut down Art Laffer speech at Binghamton University

November 18, 2019: Mob of leftist students surround and harass members of College Republicans and Turning Point USA at Binghamton University

November 13, 2019: North Carolina State University student sprays paint into the face of Rep. Dan Bishop’s son Jack Bishop while spray painting over a Turning Point USA display.

November 8, 2019: University of Florida students demand impeachment of student body president over Donald Trump Jr. visit to campus

November 6, 2019: North Carolina State teaching assistant compares conservatism to “white supremacy”

November 1, 2019: Pacific Lutheran professor Troy Storfjell: “I have no problem” with Antifa violence

October 31, 2019: University of Michigan student dismantles entire Turning Point USA recruiting table and steals all of the group’s supplies — even the cookies and hot chocolate

October 30, 2019: University of California Riverside student destroys conservative group’s sign promoting Second Amendment

October 22, 2019: “I Hope You Die:” University of New Hampshire students destroy Turning Point USA display

October 21, 2019: University of Minnesota Duluth student admits to tearing down Turning Point USA posters

October 18, 2019: Leftist students steal Michigan State pro-life display

October 16, 2019: Man steals Turning Point USA signs at UNLV and punches them into a trash can

October 11, 2019: Student covers University of Wisconsin college GOP office with accusations of racism

October 4, 2019: Student arrested for attacking conservatives on University of Nevada, Reno campus

October 4, 2019: Georgia Tech students call for university president’s firing over Kavanaugh support

September 30, 2019: University of Minnesota College Republicans’ mural vandalized for a fourth straight year

September 24, 2019: Colorado State University president compares Turning Point USA to blackface and swastikas

September 23, 2019: University of Maryland students act as “Free Speech Zone” enforcers by stealing conservative signage and running away

September 23, 2019: Clown shuts down Georgetown College Republicans event

September 19, 2019: Man arrested for bomb threat at a pro-life event at Rochester Community and Technical College

September 19, 2019: Conservative students harassed at Irvine Valley College by students, as well as adults who appear to be professors

September 12, 2019: University of Maryland official accuses conservative activists of “trespassing”

September 10, 2019: Jones County Junior College faces lawsuit after threatening students with arrest for exercising their First Amendment rights on campus

September 9, 2019: University of Wisconsin official tells a conservative student to move or police will be called

September 4, 2019: College of Charleston professor celebrates the death of political opponents

August 22, 2019: University of Kentucky staffers mock and slow-walk application for conservative club on campus

August 19, 2019: University of Houston student leader apologizes after defending free speech amid calls for his removal

August 16, 2019: NC State Vice Chancellor Mike Mullen resigns after calling GOP “Neo-Nazis” and “KKK,” but remains a professor

August 15, 2019: University of Texas instructor Alex Wild says Trump and his supporters are Nazis

July 23, 2019: Ole Miss professor James Thomas compares pro-Trump teenagers to Hitler Youth

July 15, 2019: UC Santa Barbara teaching assistant under fire for saying men are not women

July 11, 2019: Woman assaults pro-life activist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison

July 9, 2019: Conservative student assaulted at Bentley University while promoting Tomi Lahren event

July 9, 2019: Colorado State professor Oi Yan Poon: “I’m ready to punch” political opponents “in the neck”

July 4, 2019: University of Florida student says he was attacked for MAGA hat on the 4th of July

June 23, 2019: Leftists at the University of Texas at Austin threaten to dox students for joining conservative groups on campus

June 20, 2019: Whatcom Community College student destroys pro-life display, “because I disagree”

June 11, 2019: the University of Illinois faces a lawsuit for allegedly installing a campus “Speech Police” system

June 10, 2019: Students at Georgia Gwinnett College want legal immigrant professor fired for criticizing illegal immigration

June 7, 2019: Man arrested after attempting to chain the doors to University of Washington conservative event

June 5, 2019: Rap sheet: 76 additional acts of violence and harassment against conservatives on campus that have been reported since 2016

