60% of 2020 Rhodes Scholarships Awarded to Leftist Activists

The next slate of Rhodes Scholars is overwhelmingly involved with various forms of progressive activism in the United States. Almost 60 percent specifically mention their leftist activism in their biographies.

According to a report by The College Fix, the majority of Rhodes Scholars for 2020 are progressives. The report revealed that only 13 of the 32 Rhodes Scholars have biographies that do not mention progressive activism. That means that almost 60 percent of recipients are expressly involved with progressive activism.

Elliot F. Gerson, American Secretary of the Rhodes Trust, said that the 2020 Rhodes Scholars represent the “extraordinary diversity that characterizes and strengthens the United States.

“This year’s American Rhodes Scholars — independently elected by 16 committees around the country meeting simultaneously — once again reflect the extraordinary diversity that characterizes and strengthens the United States,” Gerson said. “They will go to Oxford in September 2020 to study in fields broadly across the social, biological and physical sciences, and in the humanities. They are leaders already, and we expect their impact to expand exponentially over the course of their public-spirited careers.”

Take, for example, University of Oklahoma student Leanne K.M Ho, whose biography notes that she is a passionate activist for LGBT rights. The biography also notes that Ho is a “non-binary” person.

Leanne’s academic research focuses on the impact of storytelling on social distancing from LGBTQ people. They are a campus leader in incorporating transgender, intersex, and non-binary people into conversations about reproductive health and have advocated for increased resources and opportunities for transgender and gender non-conforming students. Leanne led a successful effort to address gendered campus awards at the University of Oklahoma, and was recently named the first-ever Big Non-Binary Person on Campus.

Breitbart News reported in April that none of the 59 recipients of the federal Truman Scholarship in 2018 were conservative.